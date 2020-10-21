Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

NYSE EPD opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $29.22. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.