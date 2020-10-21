Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.19 Million

Equities analysts expect that Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) will report $54.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.50 million to $55.20 million. Glaukos reported sales of $58.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $208.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.50 million to $211.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $291.85 million, with estimates ranging from $276.30 million to $307.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.17. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

GKOS stock opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 7.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Glaukos by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

