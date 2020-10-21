Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) (LON:ITRK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,505.52

Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) (LON:ITRK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5,505.52 and traded as high as $6,174.92. Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) shares last traded at $6,129.69, with a volume of 172,731 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) from GBX 5,200 ($67.94) to GBX 5,900 ($77.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 6,250 ($81.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,029.09 ($65.71).

Get Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,197.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,505.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.45) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L)’s payout ratio is presently 64.99%.

Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) Company Profile (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.