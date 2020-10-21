Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Raised to $98.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS.
ES has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.71.
ES opened at $92.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.32.
In other news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Insiders have sold 25,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,115 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $219,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 41.2% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eversource Energy Company Profile
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.
