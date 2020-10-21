Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) (LON:BYG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,021.08

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) (LON:BYG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,021.08 and traded as high as $1,081.00. Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) shares last traded at $1,080.00, with a volume of 111,795 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on BYG. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,185 ($15.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 840 ($10.97) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,000 ($13.07).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,057.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,021.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 19.42.

About Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 100 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 13 Big Yellow self storage development sites of which six have planning consent.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?

