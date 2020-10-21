SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,274.56

SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,274.56 and traded as high as $1,345.00. SSE plc (SSE.L) shares last traded at $1,333.50, with a volume of 1,274,571 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SSE plc (SSE.L) from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target (up from GBX 1,250 ($16.33)) on shares of SSE plc (SSE.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SSE plc (SSE.L) from GBX 1,033 ($13.50) to GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded SSE plc (SSE.L) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SSE plc (SSE.L) from GBX 1,483 ($19.38) to GBX 1,536 ($20.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSE plc (SSE.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,418.13 ($18.53).

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -233.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,248.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,274.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.93, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.67.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

