Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.29

Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as high as $2.31. Great Elm Capital Group shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 3,848 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.94 million during the quarter. Great Elm Capital Group had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEC. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Great Elm Capital Group by 49.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Great Elm Capital Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital Group during the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Elm Capital Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 380,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 29,078 shares during the last quarter. 46.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEC)

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

