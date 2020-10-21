Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.29

Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as high as $2.31. Great Elm Capital Group shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 3,848 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.94 million during the quarter. Great Elm Capital Group had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.65%.
Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEC)
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
