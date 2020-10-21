Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 42.95% from the stock’s previous close.

HCCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

HCCI opened at $14.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.46 million, a P/E ratio of 73.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $32.58.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%. Research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 100,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Analyst Recommendations for Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus
Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus
Oppenheimer Increases LHC Group Price Target to $245.00
Oppenheimer Increases LHC Group Price Target to $245.00
Morgan Stanley Upgrades Microchip Technology to Overweight
Morgan Stanley Upgrades Microchip Technology to Overweight
Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Personalis
Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Personalis
Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Pinduoduo
Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Pinduoduo
Zacks Investment Research Lowers ICL Group to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Lowers ICL Group to Sell


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report