Oppenheimer Increases LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target to $245.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $233.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.22.

LHCG opened at $220.91 on Monday. LHC Group has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $231.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.57.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $487.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $958,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at $22,245,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3,988.1% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,295,074 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $772,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165,549 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth $20,932,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 468,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,717,000 after buying an additional 95,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in LHC Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,486,000 after buying an additional 57,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after buying an additional 52,997 shares during the last quarter.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

