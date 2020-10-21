Morgan Stanley Upgrades Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Overweight

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $131.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s current price.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

MCHP stock opened at $111.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.75 and a 200-day moving average of $98.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $116.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $412,098.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,856.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $15,124,000. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,550,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,312,000 after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,189,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,288,000 after acquiring an additional 75,167 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 947,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,769,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 941,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,814,000 after buying an additional 102,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Analyst Recommendations for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus
Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus
Oppenheimer Increases LHC Group Price Target to $245.00
Oppenheimer Increases LHC Group Price Target to $245.00
Morgan Stanley Upgrades Microchip Technology to Overweight
Morgan Stanley Upgrades Microchip Technology to Overweight
Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Personalis
Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Personalis
Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Pinduoduo
Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Pinduoduo
Zacks Investment Research Lowers ICL Group to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Lowers ICL Group to Sell


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report