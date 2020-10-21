Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) in a research note issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PSNL. ValuEngine downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Personalis in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Personalis stock opened at $26.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a market cap of $855.16 million, a P/E ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.91. Personalis has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $30.95.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth sold 196,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $5,472,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $66,648.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,822.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,573,722 shares of company stock valued at $34,400,791 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 432.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 118,714 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 31,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

