Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BOCOM International downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.77.

PDD opened at $89.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $99.22 billion, a PE ratio of -81.71 and a beta of 1.18. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $98.96.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 14.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 134,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 8.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 23,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,339,000 after purchasing an additional 77,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 97.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

