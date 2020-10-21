Zacks Investment Research Lowers ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) to Sell

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ICL Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 788,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 69,756 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ICL Group by 35.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 317,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 83,826 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in ICL Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ICL Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 95,610 shares in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

