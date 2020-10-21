Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ITCI. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $182,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 41,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,350.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

