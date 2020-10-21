Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Advance Auto is taking several initiatives to strengthen and streamline its supply chain to meet the evolving needs of its customers and unlock its long-term margin expansion. The company also continues to make progress on its Do It Yourself (DIY) omnichannel e-commerce platform. The acquisition of the DieHard brand has also allowed it to extend the brand into other automotive and vehicular categories. The firm’s strong balance sheet underscores financial flexibility. However, amid the coronavirus-led uncertainty, the firm has refrained from providing full year 2020 guidance. Also, price competition remains a concern for Advance Auto Parts, as it competes with other automotive retailers. Moreover, increasing costs and rising capital expenditures are other headwinds. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AAP. TheStreet raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $153.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $171.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.16.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 59.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $71,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 27.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $81,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.