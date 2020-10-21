Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) will report sales of $55.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $55.69 million. Kornit Digital posted sales of $44.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year sales of $173.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.00 million to $177.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $244.81 million, with estimates ranging from $229.61 million to $260.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 5.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRNT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.71. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 126,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,184,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,825,000 after buying an additional 86,469 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,379,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,480,000 after buying an additional 30,139 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,033,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

