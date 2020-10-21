Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.34.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their target price on Waste Connections from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of WCN stock opened at C$135.02 on Tuesday. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of C$100.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$141.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion and a PE ratio of 172.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$134.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$129.28.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion.

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer James M. Little sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.58, for a total transaction of C$672,883.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,962,573.06.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

