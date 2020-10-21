Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

KALA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $436.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.36% and a negative net margin of 1,993.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 175,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 67,771 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 275.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

