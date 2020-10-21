Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. provides molecular diagnostic tests. The company’s test consists of ThyGenX Thyroid Oncogene Panel (R), Thyroid miRNA(TM) and PancraGen(TM). Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc, formerly known as PDI Inc., is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

IDXG has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

NASDAQ IDXG opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.51. Interpace Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.13. Interpace Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 145.12% and a negative net margin of 110.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Interpace Biosciences will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences stock. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Interpace Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

