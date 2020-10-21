Amgen (AMGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Amgen to post earnings of $3.74 per share for the quarter. Amgen has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 15.10-15.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $15.10-15.75 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amgen to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock opened at $231.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.94 and a 200-day moving average of $238.53. Amgen has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.