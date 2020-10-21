KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KGFHY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Investec lowered shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

KGFHY opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.55. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $8.28.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

