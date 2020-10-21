Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) to “Buy”

Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ITRG. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Integra Resources from $5.30 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Pi Financial raised their price objective on Integra Resources from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

NASDAQ:ITRG opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.44. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04).

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

