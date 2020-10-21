FSD Pharma (HUGE) & Its Rivals Financial Review

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare FSD Pharma to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares FSD Pharma and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FSD Pharma
|$190,000.00
|-$39.20 million
|-0.35
|FSD Pharma Competitors
|$218.50 million
|-$99.79 million
|1.87
Risk & Volatility
FSD Pharma has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FSD Pharma’s competitors have a beta of 2.56, suggesting that their average share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
0.3% of FSD Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares FSD Pharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FSD Pharma
|N/A
|-102.69%
|-88.68%
|FSD Pharma Competitors
|-163.90%
|-267.60%
|-46.38%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for FSD Pharma and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|FSD Pharma
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|FSD Pharma Competitors
|136
|361
|413
|14
|2.33
As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 89.66%. Given FSD Pharma’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FSD Pharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Summary
FSD Pharma competitors beat FSD Pharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
FSD Pharma Company Profile
FSD Pharma, Inc. is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system. The company was founded by Thomas Fairfull, Zeeshan Saeed and Anthony J. Durkacz in 1994 and is headquartered in Cobourg, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.