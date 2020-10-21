$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) will announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the lowest is $1.13 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $4.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $5.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Raymond James downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 106,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Welltower by 52.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,770 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2,357.1% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 17.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after acquiring an additional 42,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. Welltower has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.