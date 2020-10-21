Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $370.33 Million

Brokerages expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to report sales of $370.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $411.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $314.50 million. Hexcel reported sales of $564.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Loop Capital lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CSFB lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Hexcel from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 254.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 35,318 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

