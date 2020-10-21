Head-To-Head Contrast: (LEN.B) (NYSE:LEN.B) vs. Gafisa (NYSE:GFASY)

(LEN.B) (NYSE:LEN.B) and Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares (LEN.B) and Gafisa’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (LEN.B) $22.26 billion 0.94 $1.85 billion N/A N/A Gafisa $101.48 million 1.03 -$6.60 million N/A N/A

(LEN.B) has higher revenue and earnings than Gafisa.

Profitability

This table compares (LEN.B) and Gafisa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (LEN.B) 9.97% 13.65% 7.70% Gafisa N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for (LEN.B) and Gafisa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (LEN.B) 0 0 0 0 N/A Gafisa 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

(LEN.B) has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gafisa has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of (LEN.B) shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of (LEN.B) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

(LEN.B) beats Gafisa on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

(LEN.B) Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land. It primarily sells single-family attached and detached homes in communities targeted to first-time homebuyers, move-up homebuyers, active adult homebuyers, and luxury homebuyers. The company also offers mortgage financing, title insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others. In addition, it is involved in the fund investment activity; and originating and selling into securitizations commercial mortgage loans. Further, the company develops, constructs, and manages multifamily rental properties. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Gafisa Company Profile

Gafisa S.A. operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company develops and sells residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. It also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

