Comparing Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Two Harbors Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Two Harbors Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and Two Harbors Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchid Island Capital N/A 17.43% 1.68% Two Harbors Investment -139.57% 8.85% 0.94%

Volatility and Risk

Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and Two Harbors Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchid Island Capital $142.32 million 2.40 $24.26 million $0.86 5.99 Two Harbors Investment $994.69 million 1.43 $323.96 million $1.37 3.80

Two Harbors Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Orchid Island Capital. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orchid Island Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Orchid Island Capital and Two Harbors Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchid Island Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Two Harbors Investment 0 2 6 0 2.75

Two Harbors Investment has a consensus target price of $9.89, indicating a potential upside of 89.74%. Given Two Harbors Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Two Harbors Investment is more favorable than Orchid Island Capital.

Dividends

Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.1%. Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Orchid Island Capital pays out 90.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Two Harbors Investment pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orchid Island Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Two Harbors Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Two Harbors Investment beats Orchid Island Capital on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the Company must distribute at least 90% of annual taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

