BK Technologies (NYSE:BKTI) versus Aviat Networks (NYSE:AVNW) Critical Review

BK Technologies (NYSE:BKTI) and Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BK Technologies and Aviat Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BK Technologies $40.10 million 0.92 -$2.64 million N/A N/A Aviat Networks $238.64 million 0.50 $260,000.00 $1.51 14.70

Aviat Networks has higher revenue and earnings than BK Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares BK Technologies and Aviat Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BK Technologies -6.41% -12.25% -7.48% Aviat Networks 0.11% 12.03% 4.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BK Technologies and Aviat Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BK Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Aviat Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aviat Networks has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.62%. Given Aviat Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aviat Networks is more favorable than BK Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of BK Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Aviat Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 40.1% of BK Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Aviat Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

BK Technologies has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aviat Networks has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aviat Networks beats BK Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include LMR equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers software tools and applications to enable deployment, monitoring, network management, and optimization of its systems, as well as to automate network design and procurement; and sources, supplies, and supports third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including planning, deployment, operation, optimization, and maintenance of customers' networks. The company serves mobile and fixed telecommunications network operators, and broadband and internet service providers and network operators; federal, state, and local government agencies; and transportation, energy, and utility companies, as well as public safety agencies and broadcast network operators. It markets its products through a direct sales, service, and support organization, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and system integrators; indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives; and through online. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

