Head to Head Analysis: Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) and Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE)

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) and Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Macquarie Infrastructure and Adams Resources & Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macquarie Infrastructure $1.73 billion 1.39 $156.00 million $4.70 5.86 Adams Resources & Energy $1.81 billion 0.05 $8.21 million N/A N/A

Macquarie Infrastructure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adams Resources & Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Macquarie Infrastructure and Adams Resources & Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macquarie Infrastructure 0 6 2 0 2.25 Adams Resources & Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Macquarie Infrastructure currently has a consensus price target of $44.57, indicating a potential upside of 61.84%. Given Macquarie Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Macquarie Infrastructure is more favorable than Adams Resources & Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.2% of Macquarie Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of Adams Resources & Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Macquarie Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Adams Resources & Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Macquarie Infrastructure has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adams Resources & Energy has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Macquarie Infrastructure and Adams Resources & Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macquarie Infrastructure 5.18% 10.77% 4.19% Adams Resources & Energy -0.33% 6.23% 3.13%

Summary

Macquarie Infrastructure beats Adams Resources & Energy on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada. The Atlantic Aviation segment offers fuel delivery, de-icing, aircraft parking, aircraft cleaning and catering, and hangar rental services to owners/operators of jet aircraft, as well as for commercial, military, freight, and government aviation customers. The MIC Hawaii segment processes, distributes, and sells synthetic and renewable natural gas; and distributes and sells liquefied natural gas and petroleum gas to residential, commercial, hospitality, military, and wholesale customers, as well as to the public sector in Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Kauai, Molokai, and Lanai. This segment's products are used in various commercial and residential applications, such as water heating, drying, cooking, emergency power generation, and other uses. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk. The Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage segment purchases crude oil, and arranges sales and deliveries to refiners and other customers primarily onshore in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Michigan, and Louisiana. This segment owns and operates a fleet of 256 tractor-trailer rigs and maintains approximately 179 pipeline inventory locations or injection stations. The Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk segment transports liquid chemicals and dry bulk on a for hire basis in the continental United States and into Canada and Mexico. It operates truck terminals in Houston, Corpus Christi, Nederland, and Freeport, Texas; Baton Rouge, St. Rose, and Boutte, Louisiana; Mobile, Alabama; and Charlotte, North Carolina. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

