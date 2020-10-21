GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) and DermTech (OTCMKTS:DMTK) Financial Comparison

GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) and DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get GeneLink alerts:

GeneLink has a beta of -1.79, meaning that its stock price is 279% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DermTech has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GeneLink and DermTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneLink N/A N/A N/A DermTech -599.76% -69.48% -60.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GeneLink and DermTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneLink 0 0 0 0 N/A DermTech 0 0 3 0 3.00

DermTech has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.30%. Given DermTech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DermTech is more favorable than GeneLink.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.1% of DermTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of GeneLink shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of DermTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GeneLink and DermTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DermTech $3.36 million 66.74 -$19.69 million ($2.81) -4.09

GeneLink has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DermTech.

Summary

DermTech beats GeneLink on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeneLink

GeneLink, Inc. offers 12-gene DNA assessment services. The company also provides health custom supplements. In addition, it formulates a line of skin care products. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company is also developing non-melanoma skin cancer diagnostic and non-melanoma skin cancer risk assessment products. The company sells its products primarily to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GeneLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.