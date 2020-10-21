Comparing ESP Resources (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) & The Chemours (OTCMKTS:CC)

ESP Resources (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) and The Chemours (NYSE:CC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ESP Resources and The Chemours’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESP Resources N/A N/A N/A The Chemours -2.28% 47.31% 4.71%

ESP Resources has a beta of 2.83, meaning that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Chemours has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ESP Resources and The Chemours’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESP Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Chemours $5.53 billion 0.67 -$52.00 million $2.51 9.00

ESP Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Chemours.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.5% of The Chemours shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of ESP Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of The Chemours shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ESP Resources and The Chemours, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESP Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A The Chemours 0 8 2 0 2.20

The Chemours has a consensus price target of $16.60, suggesting a potential downside of 26.52%. Given The Chemours’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Chemours is more favorable than ESP Resources.

Summary

The Chemours beats ESP Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESP Resources

ESP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, blends, distributes, and markets specialty chemicals and analytical services to the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company supplies specialty chemicals for various oil and gas field applications, including killing bacteria, separating suspended water and other contaminants from crude oil, separating the oil from the gas, pumping enhancement, and pumping cleaning, as well as a various fluids and additives used in the drilling and production process. Its products comprise completion petrochemicals that are primarily used during the completion stage of oil or gas wells that are drilled in various shale formations. The company's products also comprise production petrochemicals, such as surfactants for treating production and injection problems; well completion and work-over chemicals that maximize productivity from new and existing wells; bactericides to kill water borne bacterial growth; scale compounds to prevent or treat scale deposits; corrosion inhibitors, which are organic compounds that form a protective film on metal surfaces to insulate the metal from its corrosive environment; antifoams for controlling foaming problems; emulsion breakers that are formulated for crude oils containing produced waters; paraffin chemicals that inhibit and/or dissolve paraffin to prevent buildup; and water clarifiers for problems associated with purifying effluent water. In addition, it provides various services for the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry comprising new construction, modifications to operational support for onshore and offshore production, gathering, refining facilities, and pipelines. The company was formerly known as Pantera Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to ESP Resources, Inc. in January 2009. ESP Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications. The Chemical Solutions segment provides industrial and specialty chemicals for gold production, consumer, plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, general industrial, electronics, mining, and oil refining industries. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide pigments under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging. It sell its products through direct channels, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The Chemours Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

