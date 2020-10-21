BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

BK IRELAND GRP/ADR stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. BK IRELAND GRP/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial and leverage finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

