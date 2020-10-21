Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.43.

TNEYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.35 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.