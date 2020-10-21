Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLMD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $104,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,710.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 68.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 36,728 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 81.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $161,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLMD opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $54.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.18).

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

