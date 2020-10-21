Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLMD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.40.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.
In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $104,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,710.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RLMD opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $54.00.
Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.18).
About Relmada Therapeutics
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.
