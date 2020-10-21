EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EDNMY shares. Bank of America raised shares of EDENRED S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of EDENRED S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of EDENRED S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

EDNMY stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. EDENRED S A/ADR has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $27.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

