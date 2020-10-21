Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTVCY. Goldman Sachs Group cut Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Britvic in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get Britvic alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. Britvic has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.