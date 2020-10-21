Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BFYT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a report on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Benefytt Technologies from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Benefytt Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut Benefytt Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Benefytt Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of BFYT opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. Benefytt Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $442.31 million, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.26). Benefytt Technologies had a positive return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $52.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Benefytt Technologies will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Benefytt Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Benefytt Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Benefytt Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Benefytt Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Benefytt Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

