Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BFYT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a report on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Benefytt Technologies from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Benefytt Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut Benefytt Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Benefytt Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.
Shares of BFYT opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. Benefytt Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $442.31 million, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Benefytt Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Benefytt Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Benefytt Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Benefytt Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Benefytt Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.
About Benefytt Technologies
Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.
