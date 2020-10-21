PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

PJT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of PJT Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $69.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.97.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $232.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 145.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PJT Partners by 10.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in PJT Partners by 23.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 90.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 98,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

