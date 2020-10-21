Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

FREQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $95,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,181.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $484,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,878.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,234. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 403.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 506.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 412.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FREQ opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $695.13 million and a PE ratio of -16.27. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $28.78.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. Research analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

