Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.74.

Several research firms recently commented on ESVIF. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.10 to $0.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $0.60 to $0.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $0.50 to $0.55 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

ESVIF stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

