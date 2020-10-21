Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keyera in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Keyera from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Keyera from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Keyera from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Keyera from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KEYUF opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. Keyera has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.