Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keyera in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Keyera from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Keyera from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Keyera from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Keyera from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KEYUF opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. Keyera has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF)

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Pacific & Euronet Worldwide Critical Survey
First Pacific & Euronet Worldwide Critical Survey
BK Technologies versus Aviat Networks Critical Review
BK Technologies versus Aviat Networks Critical Review
Head to Head Analysis: Macquarie Infrastructure and Adams Resources & Energy
Head to Head Analysis: Macquarie Infrastructure and Adams Resources & Energy
SMTC versus Key Tronic Critical Review
SMTC versus Key Tronic Critical Review
GeneLink and DermTech Financial Comparison
GeneLink and DermTech Financial Comparison
AppFolio vs. Clarent Critical Review
AppFolio vs. Clarent Critical Review


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report