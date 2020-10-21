Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of FQVTF stock opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.