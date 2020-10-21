Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Xperi in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Xperi in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92. Xperi has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xperi will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

In other news, CEO Jon Kirchner bought 2,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,014.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samir Armaly bought 2,132 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,008.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 171,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,378.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,594 shares of company stock valued at $355,367. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,103,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,643,000 after buying an additional 6,284,297 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,068,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 367.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,001,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 787,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,577,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,286,000 after purchasing an additional 786,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,957,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

