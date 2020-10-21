Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) PT Raised to $143.00 at KeyCorp

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $129.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.19. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael N. Mears purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.83 per share, for a total transaction of $263,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at $545,657.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $981,768. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 469.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

