Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SUZ. Morgan Stanley raised Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Suzano in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SUZ opened at $9.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.46. Suzano has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 62.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in Suzano by 3.5% in the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 648,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Suzano by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Suzano by 29.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 247,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 56,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Suzano by 107.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 109,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Suzano by 47,315.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 170,337 shares in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

