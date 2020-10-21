JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) a €8.00 Price Target

UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €8.00 ($9.41) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UCG. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($12.82) target price on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €10.80 ($12.71) target price on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €10.06 ($11.84).

UniCredit S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

About UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI)

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

