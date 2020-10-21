Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.20 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) received a €2.20 ($2.59) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.22 ($2.61) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.53) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.10 ($2.47).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.