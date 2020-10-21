Peugeot (EPA:UG) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Peugeot (EPA:UG) has been given a €15.00 ($17.65) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.82 ($26.84).

Shares of EPA UG opened at €16.06 ($18.89) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.09. Peugeot has a 1 year low of €16.45 ($19.35) and a 1 year high of €21.01 ($24.72).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

