Continental (FRA:CON) Given a €92.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Continental (FRA:CON) received a €92.00 ($108.24) price target from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Continental stock opened at €102.10 ($120.12) on Wednesday. Continental has a 12-month low of €186.70 ($219.65) and a 12-month high of €256.50 ($301.76). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €94.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €85.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

