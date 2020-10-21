IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Short Interest Update

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 822,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $527.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.72.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth $62,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

